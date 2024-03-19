StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.59. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

