StockNews.com Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In related news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,333,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

