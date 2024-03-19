StockNews.com Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.7 %
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.
Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
