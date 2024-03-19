StockNews.com Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.7 %

UI stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $274.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.