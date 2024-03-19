Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

