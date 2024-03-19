StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $15.43. StoneCo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 6,224,287 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.