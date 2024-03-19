StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

