Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

