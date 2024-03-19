Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

