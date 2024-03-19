Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $524,000 Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $903.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

