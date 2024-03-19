Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 205 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.65 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

