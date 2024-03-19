Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 216 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $596.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

