Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 421 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.