Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 467 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.