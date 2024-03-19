Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 914 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.56 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

