Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

MPC opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

