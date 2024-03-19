Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

