Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 409,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,228,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
