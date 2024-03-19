Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 409,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,228,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 919,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 170,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 175,877 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.