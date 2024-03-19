Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 12%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $863.00 and last traded at $880.84. Approximately 5,302,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,463,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,000.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $730.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

