Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.