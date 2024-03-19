SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUSN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $770.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

