Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.91. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

