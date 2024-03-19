Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 682580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

SG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,555 shares of company stock worth $2,322,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

