Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 381576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £4.16 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.56.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

