Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up to $560.63

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $560.63, but opened at $572.18. Synopsys shares last traded at $572.27, with a volume of 209,314 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.38. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

