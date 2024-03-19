System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Cut to $2.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 25,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. System1 has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in System1 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of System1 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

