Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

