Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

