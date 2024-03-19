Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

