TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.40. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.