Telephone and Data Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 2,711 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 404,334 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 208,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

