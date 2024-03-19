Telephone and Data Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 2,711 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
Shares of TDS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 208,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
