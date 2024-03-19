Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNYA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TNYA opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867 over the last three months. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 107,352 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

