Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.89

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 3316372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,789 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

