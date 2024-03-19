Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.97

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.92, with a volume of 264277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

