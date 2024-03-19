Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

