TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 4,966,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,929,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

