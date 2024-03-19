Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 456,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,410. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.