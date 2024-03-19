Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $54.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,488,648 coins and its circulating supply is 974,839,643 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

