TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$181.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

TSE TFII opened at C$204.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$174.94. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$207.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and have sold 25,588 shares worth $5,041,403. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

