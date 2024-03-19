The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.60. The company had a trading volume of 404,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.