The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

