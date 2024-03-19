The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average is $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.