The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.27

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $100.19, with a volume of 119397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

