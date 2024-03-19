The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Hershey by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

