The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $376.15. 392,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,196. The company has a market capitalization of $372.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

