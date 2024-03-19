The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 19,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 95,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

