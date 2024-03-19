The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 1,811,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

