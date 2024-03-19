The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 673,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.7 %

JOE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 17,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $396,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,228,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,735,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

