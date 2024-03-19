Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $580.11. 289,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

