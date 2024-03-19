Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.76. The stock had a trading volume of 456,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.19. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

