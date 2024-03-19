Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,512 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $580.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

